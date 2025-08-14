NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,998,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,418,050.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

