NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,998,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,418,050.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.97.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8%

NVDA opened at $181.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

