NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.4% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $181.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

