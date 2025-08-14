NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 838,726.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,154,589,000 after buying an additional 159,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of NVR by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 107,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,099,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of NVR by 116,808.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,528,000 after buying an additional 57,236 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,236,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,224,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

NVR Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE:NVR opened at $8,296.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7,534.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,362.73. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $120.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. This represents a 24.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.