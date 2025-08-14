NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.23 and last traded at $47.05. Approximately 40,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 43,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,289.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,925.00%.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
