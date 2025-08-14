NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.23 and last traded at $47.05. Approximately 40,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 43,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,289.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,925.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXG. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

