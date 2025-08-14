Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Oceaneering International worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Barclays increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

