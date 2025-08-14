Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stake Cut by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 29.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

