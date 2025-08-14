Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,801,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $675,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

OLLI stock opened at $135.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.71. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $141.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

