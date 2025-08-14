Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 903,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,754 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Open Text were worth $22,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,075.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.12. Open Text Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Open Text had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

