Opulen Financial Group LLC Sells 132 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Opulen Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $181.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.97.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,998,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,418,050.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

