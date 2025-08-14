Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 138,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 337,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Oragenics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Oragenics

Oragenics Trading Down 1.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

The stock has a market capitalization of $946,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 8.58% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oragenics

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.