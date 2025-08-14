Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGY. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PGY

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 7.5%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

In other news, CTO Avital Pardo sold 239,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,715,783.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 802,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,778,183.65. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 14,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $330,537.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,860.80. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 878,155 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,922. Corporate insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 5,431.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.