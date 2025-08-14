Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,895 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.63% of Payoneer Global worth $16,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC now owns 25,268,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,881,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,056 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth about $19,305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,065.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,081,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,146,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $109,538.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,706.54. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $260.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

