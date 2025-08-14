Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Position Lowered by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,346 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,246,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 385.8% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.08.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $606.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.73.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 63,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $446,835.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 578,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,889.32. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 185,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $1,167,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 311,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,642.99. This represents a 37.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 606,875 shares of company stock worth $3,931,078 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

