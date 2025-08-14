Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Pentair by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $110.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

