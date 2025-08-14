Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 53,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $1,629,586.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,302.40. The trade was a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 71,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,262,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 75,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,809. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,517 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,207. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

PRDO opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.92 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Stories

