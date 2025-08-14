Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) to Raise $17.20 million in IPO

Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) is planning to raise $17.20 million in an initial public offering on Friday, August 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 4,300,000 shares at $3.50-$4.50 per share.

In the last 12 months, Picard Medical, Inc. generated $4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $21.10 million. Picard Medical, Inc. has a market cap of $289.29 million.

WestPark Capital, Uphorizon and Sentinel Brokers Company acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Picard Medical, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a holding company that owns 100% of the membership interests of SynCardia Systems, LLC (â€śSynCardiaâ€ť). Our business is carried out by SynCardia. (Incorporated in Delaware) SynCardia is a medical technology company that manufactures and sells the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (â€śFDAâ€ť), and Health Canada approved implantable total artificial heart (the â€śSynCardia TAHâ€ť). To date, over 2,100 SynCardia TAHs have been implanted in patients in 27 countries and the SynCardia TAH is an established bridge to heart transplantation for patients with biventricular failure in the U.S., and around the world. Our future vision is to develop the worldâ€™s first fully implantable SynCardia TAH as an alternative to heart transplantation for patients with biventricular heart failure in the U.S. and around the world. For near term new product developments, we are committed to innovating our current driver technology, to expand the current indication for use of the SynCardia TAH from Bridge to Transplantation (â€śBTTâ€ť), to Bridge to Candidacy (â€śBTCâ€ť), and for long-term use of two years or more. BTT products are intended to support patients with end-stage heart failure who are already listed or deemed eligible for a heart transplant. The BTT indication includes patients who are transplant candidates but need mechanical circulatory support (â€śMCSâ€ť) due to declining health or to stabilize them while waiting for donor heart. BTC products support patients while determining their eligibility for transplantation. This is typically for patients who need more time for medical optimization, evaluation, or stabilization before a final determination of transplant candidacy. The duration of support typically is longer than BTT if patients need extensive rehabilitation or additional workup to resolve contraindications to becoming transplant eligible. The BTC indication includes patients who are not immediately transplant-eligible due to reversible contraindications (e.g., organ dysfunction, infection, or need for psychosocial assessment) but may become transplant eligible after receiving MCS. The Long-term use indication includes patients who are ineligible for a heart transplant and need long-term heart replacements for 2 years or more. Finally, we plan to expand our product sales into more international markets. The currently available, FDA and Health Canada-approved, SynCardia TAH System consists of an implant (including left and right artificial ventricles), external pneumatic drivers to power the implant, and drivelines that connect the driver to the implant. The implantation procedure follows routine surgical techniques used by cardiothoracic surgeons performing heart transplants. The drivers powering the SynCardia TAH are available for in-hospital use (Companion 2) and or in-hospital and in-home use (â€śFreedom Driverâ€ť) and generate true pulsatile flow using a redundant pneumatic pump assembly. The core of our approved technology is our heart ventricles with blood contacting surfaces that already have over 2,100 implantsâ€™ worth of clinical experience. We intend to augment our heart ventricles to include an internal driver system to achieve a fully implantable TAH system that does not require use of an external pneumatic driver as our current product does. Our next generation, the fully implantable Emperor Total Artificial Heart (â€śEmperorâ€ť) is expected to be designed to provide pulsatile flow without requiring external pneumatic drivers. Emperor design prototypes are currently undergoing non-clinical bench testing. We plan to conduct acute animal studies using selected Emperor design prototypes during the first half of 2025. Depending on the outcomes of these and other non-clinical testing, we may be able to seek FDA approval for Emperor in 2028. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2024. (Note: Picard Medical, Inc. disclosed the terms for its small IPO in an S-1/A filing on July 29, 2025: The company is offering 4.25 million shares at a price range of $3.50 to $4.50 to raise $17.0 million, if priced at the $4.00 mid-point of its range. Initial Filing: Picard Medical, Inc. filed its S-1 on April 1, 2025, without disclosing its IPO’s terms.) “.

Picard Medical, Inc. was founded in 1985 and has 76 employees. The company is located at 1992 E Silverlake Tucson AZ, 85713 and can be reached via phone at (520) 545-1234 or on the web at http://www.syncardia.com/.

