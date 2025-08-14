Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 770,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,972,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 418,493 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,368,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,348,000 after buying an additional 3,930,342 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Plug Power by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 356,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 260,216 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.84.

Plug Power Stock Up 7.8%

Plug Power stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Plug Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 292.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. The company had revenue of $173.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.97 million. Research analysts expect that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Plug Power

In other Plug Power news, insider Paul B. Middleton purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,558,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,805.92. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.