PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,549 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,550,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,363,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,132,000 after purchasing an additional 441,417 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 611,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,453,000 after buying an additional 78,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.26.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,375. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $132,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 498 shares in the company, valued at $66,084.60. This represents a 66.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,491 shares of company stock valued at $870,211 in the last three months. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE H opened at $145.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average is $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 14.25%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

