PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in ON were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONON. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,848,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,943,000 after buying an additional 2,798,794 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,119,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in ON by 355.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 710,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth $28,575,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON during the first quarter worth $20,129,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Stock Performance

NYSE ONON opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.80. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONON has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

ON Company Profile



On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

