PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 4,653 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GME. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 100.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 92.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GameStop by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $267,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 116,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,764.58. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $315,685. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GME opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. GameStop had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

