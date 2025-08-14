PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 728 Shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tennant by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tennant by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Trading Up 2.7%

Tennant stock opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. Tennant Company has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tennant Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Tennant Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.