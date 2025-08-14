PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 39.2% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 14,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $2,576,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $39.52 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $55.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 126.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.