PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $473,000 Position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $122.27.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

