PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $480,000 Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 382.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amdocs by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Trading Up 2.5%

DOX opened at $88.60 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average is $88.76.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DOX. Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

