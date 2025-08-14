PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Installed Building Products by 74.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 178.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total value of $128,635.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,095.94. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Danske lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.36.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE IBP opened at $273.40 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $275.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.37 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

