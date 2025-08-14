PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 59.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 329.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of POSCO by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. POSCO has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17). POSCO had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKX shares. Wall Street Zen raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

