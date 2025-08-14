PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 59.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 329.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of POSCO by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter.
POSCO Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. POSCO has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKX shares. Wall Street Zen raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PKX
About POSCO
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than POSCO
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon’s Bears Have Raised the White Flag—Get Excited
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Tempus AI’s Strong Q2 Fuels Growth Story—More Upside Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.