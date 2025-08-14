PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $530,000 Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,507,000 after buying an additional 68,631 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,554,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,246,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,323,000 after acquiring an additional 104,854 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,092,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Shares of NOG opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.50. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $706.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

