PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $549,000 Stake in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in America Movil were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in America Movil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 148,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of America Movil by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of America Movil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 232,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in America Movil by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in America Movil by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America Movil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.80. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

America Movil Increases Dividend

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 billion. America Movil had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 6.11%. Equities research analysts expect that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a yield of 300.0%. This is a boost from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. America Movil’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised America Movil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on America Movil from $20.40 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.12.

America Movil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

