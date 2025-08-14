PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,037,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,361,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,643,000 after buying an additional 4,301,212 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 608.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,900,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after buying an additional 2,491,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,676.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,837,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,916,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,584 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.44 to $16.90 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.27 billion. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

