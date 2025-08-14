PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 1,149.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,559.20. This trade represents a 69.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 94,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,636.80. The trade was a 17.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,621 shares of company stock worth $9,644,269 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.