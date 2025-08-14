PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Standex International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 524,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,066,000 after buying an additional 64,373 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 346,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,817,000 after acquiring an additional 46,869 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 16,968.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,410 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Standex International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 143,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 584,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI opened at $209.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. Standex International Corporation has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $212.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.62.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $222.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.44 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standex International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

