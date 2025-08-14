PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 179,452 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 809,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,168,000 after buying an additional 95,204 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 787,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,460,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $145.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $135.24 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $141.74. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.71.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

