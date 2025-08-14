PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,103 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 55.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In related news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $98,708.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,123.54. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of TREX opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $80.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

