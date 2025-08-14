PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,347 Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 119.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,131,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,827,000 after acquiring an additional 403,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,746.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 236,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 234,924 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $528,604.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,856. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $771,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,865.60. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $134.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 1.48. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.04 and its 200 day moving average is $127.93.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

