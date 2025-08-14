PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 90.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

