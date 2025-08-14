PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -167.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

