PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.