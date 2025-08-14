PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,536 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 621,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 60,376 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 49,326 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,664.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on ANF. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

ANF opened at $101.39 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $172.90. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average is $86.75.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

