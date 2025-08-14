PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,895 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Orca Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.83%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7996 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 94.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.