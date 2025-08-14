PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,002 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Phreesia by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Phreesia by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Phreesia by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $50,875.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 772,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,783,684.35. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 23,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $676,276.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 193,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,035. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $1,510,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Read Our Latest Report on PHR

Phreesia Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.