PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KYN. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 151,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 133,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 103,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $307,750.00. Following the acquisition, the president owned 811,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,902.40. This trade represents a 3.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,930 over the last 90 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.2%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.