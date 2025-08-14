QMMM (NASDAQ:QMMM) Trading Up 7.2% – Here’s Why

QMMM Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:QMMM – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 7,530,134 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,904,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

QMMM Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QMMM

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QMMM stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QMMM Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:QMMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.21% of QMMM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About QMMM

QMMM Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of digital advertising services. It offers interactive design, animation, art-tech and virtual technologies used in commercial campaigns. It has worked with domestic and international banks, real estate developers, amusement parks, international athletic apparel, footwear brands, luxury cosmetic products, and international brands.

