Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 161.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.41% of Radian Group worth $18,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of RDN stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,500 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $83,625.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $746,905.05. The trade was a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard Bernard Culang sold 8,773 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $292,755.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,628.50. This trade represents a 52.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,378 shares of company stock worth $2,944,414. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RDN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

