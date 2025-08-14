Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 404 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 411.20 ($5.58). 149,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 550,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 416 ($5.65).

Raspberry Pi Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of £787.31 million and a P/E ratio of 131.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 451.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 513.80.

Get Raspberry Pi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eben Upton CBE sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($6.18), for a total transaction of £1,820,000 ($2,471,482.89). Also, insider Richard David Boult sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($6.18), for a total value of £455,000 ($617,870.72). 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raspberry Pi Company Profile

Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world.

Since 2012, we’ve been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you’re an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there’s a Raspberry Pi computer for you.

That’s not all we do.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raspberry Pi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raspberry Pi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.