Raymond James Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Price

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $620.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 1.12. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04.

In other news, Director Max O. Valdes sold 4,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $69,135.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,535.39. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,506.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 436,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,706,293.88. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,125 shares of company stock valued at $430,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

