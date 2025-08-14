Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Position Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Repay were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 52.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Performance

RPAY stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. Repay Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Repay had a negative net margin of 35.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.75 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Repay

Repay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.