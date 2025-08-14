Repay’s (RPAY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.50.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Repay from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

Get Repay alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Repay

Repay Trading Up 6.5%

RPAY stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Repay has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $566.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.24 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 35.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,440,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after buying an additional 2,013,128 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,175,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after buying an additional 1,520,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth $5,764,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,737,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 950,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth $4,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.