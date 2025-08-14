Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Repligen by 14.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Repligen by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Repligen by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

Repligen stock opened at $127.15 on Thursday. Repligen Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.96 and a 52 week high of $182.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.58 and a 200-day moving average of $133.62.

Insider Activity

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $182.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.62 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,834.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,834. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RGEN

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.