Reviewing CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) & Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CHS pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Corteva pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corteva pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corteva has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of CHS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corteva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHS 0 0 0 0 0.00 Corteva 0 1 13 0 2.93

This is a summary of current ratings for CHS and Corteva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Corteva has a consensus target price of $80.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.91%. Given Corteva’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corteva is more favorable than CHS.

Risk & Volatility

CHS has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corteva has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHS and Corteva”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHS $39.26 billion N/A $1.10 billion N/A N/A Corteva $16.91 billion 2.91 $907.00 million $2.05 35.30

CHS has higher revenue and earnings than Corteva.

Profitability

This table compares CHS and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS 1.42% 6.03% 2.63% Corteva 8.16% 8.68% 5.20%

Summary

Corteva beats CHS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHS

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites and provides transportation services. In addition, it processes and markets grains and oilseeds and offers seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined and renewable fuels, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Additionally, it produces and distributes edible oil-based products. CHS Inc. was formerly known as Cenex Harvest States Cooperatives and changed its name to CHS Inc. in August 2003. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

